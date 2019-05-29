Home

Carter Funeral Home
3001 Elyria Ave.
Lorain, OH 44055
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home
3001 Elyria Ave.
Lorain, OH 44055
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home
3001 Elyria Ave.
Lorain, OH 44055
Maxine Whitfield Obituary
Maxine Whitfield was born, March 23, 1944 in Ripley, Tennessee, and lived in Lorain, Ohio most of her life. She transitioned from this early life on Thursday, May 23, 2019.Maxine leaves to cherish her memory her longtime companion, William Benjamin; daughters, Tonia (Allan) Whitfield, Theresa (Ray) Cheers, and Mary (Tony) Allison; sons, Billy (Delia) Whitfield and Eric (Carol) Whitfield.Memorial service will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH.Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 127 W. Bridge St., Elyria, OH 44035.Online at [email protected]
Published in The Morning Journal on May 30, 2019
