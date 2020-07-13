May Ella K. Kowalczyk-Lester (nee Johnson), age 87, entered into rest Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1933, in Avon, Ohio, and lived there her entire life. She graduated from Avon High School and worked for Banc Systems Assoc. in Westlake for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, and baking. She was also an avid Indians and Ohio State Fan. She is survived by her children, Robert (Shelley) Kowalczyk, John (Cathy) Kowalczyk, Kimberly (Glen) Richmond, Diane (Tony) Selvaggio, Mark Kowalczyk, and Kris Mangol; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Ross (Lois) Johnson; and sister, Karen Mathews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Kowalczyk; sister, Carol Morris; second husband, Jack Lester; and parents, Peter and Gertrude (nee Wolfrom) Johnson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avon.