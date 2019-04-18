Mayme Maynard (nee Holmes), 83, of Avon, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 11, 1935 to parents Daniel and Mary Holmes.Mayme was one of 16 children that was born and raised in Calhoun County, West Virginia. She moved to Cleveland, OH at the age of 19 where she met and married Robert Maynard, the love of her life. After marrying, Mayme and Robert moved to Avon, Ohio where they lived for over 50 years.Mayme was an active member of New Haven Baptist Church for many years. She was a lover of children that taught Awanas and V.B.S. She enjoyed singing at the nursing home, Sunday dinners, the pool, gospel night, Easter candy and Elvis Presley.She is survived by her beloved children Patricia (Mark), Anita (Chris), Daniel (Betty), Robert (Lori), Linda (Curt), Roger (Tracey) and Edna (Kevin); 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Maynard and her parents Daniel and Mary Holmes.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Alzheimer’s Association, 37309 Harvest Dr., Avon, OH 44011.Friends may call Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for a memorial service at New Haven Baptist Church, 5290 French Creek Rd., Sheffield Village, OH 44054. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202 Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary