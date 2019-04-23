|
|
Melvin Ramos, 63, of Lorain, Ohio, succumbed peacefully to long-term illnesses in the presence of family and friends on Monday, April 22, 2019. Melvin was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, to the late Miguel Ramos and Carmen (Cordero) Ramos on November 9, 1955. Melvin graduated from Lorain High School in 1973. He married the love of his life, Nilda R. (Santiago) Ramos, on September 23, 1978, at the Sacred Heart Chapel. Melvin served his country as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard from 1979 to 1991, where he received several Army Achievement Medals for Meritorious Service. He worked for Invacare for 21 years and for Skylift for approximately three years until he became disabled. Melvin enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved playing jokes on family and friends and was often the center of the party (claiming to be a dominos champion). Melvin was an avid gardener, artist and loved baseball, importantly, he loved the Cleveland Indians. Melvin received great joy participating in the lives of his children, coaching his sons’ baseball teams and co-leading their Scouting troops. With his family, Melvin enjoyed cycling trips in the Cleveland Metroparks. Melvin is preceded in death by his father, Miguel Angel Ramos. Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Nilda R. (Santiago) Ramos; sons, Daniel Ramos (Lindsey Stewart) and Philip Ramos (Barbara Herrera); his grandchildren, Turner Michael Stewart Ramos and Amelia Inez Ramos; mother, Carmen Julia Ramos; brothers, Miguel Ramos, Orlando Ramos, William Ramos, Pedro Juan Ramos; and sisters, Ivette Feliciano, Emerida Lopez, Nelida Shimko; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends. The family of Melvin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the team of medical professionals that have helped him throughout the years. Visitation will begin Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave., Lorain. A Mass and Celebration of Melvin’s life will immediately follow the visitation at 10:00 a.m. Rev. William Thaden, pastor will officiate. Arrangements are by Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, Amherst. To send online condolences go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 24, 2019