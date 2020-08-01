Michael “Mike” Alan Finnegan, 61, of Noblesville, IN, passed away at 10:24 pm on July 29th, 2020, in the arms of his loving wife after a nearly two year battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike was born on October 15, 1958. He graduated from Firelands High School in 1977.Mike had a heart to serve children in hard places, which led him to serve for several years as a houseparent in Residential Foster Care in Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Tennessee. During that time, Mike impacted the lives of more than 38 children who were placed in his care. Mike's big heart also led him to two of his greatest blessings, his adopted daughter who entered his life in 2010 and his wife, Claudia. Mike and Claudia married on May 27, 2020. Mike was a devoted father, husband, and faithful Cleveland sports and Buckeyes fan. He could always be found with a smile on his face and ready to share a joke. Mike was also a devoted follower of Christ, and through his long battle with cancer, he never missed an opportunity to share about his faith and his love of Christ. Mike had the gift of encouragement. He never missed a moment to tell those he cared for most how he felt about them. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.Mike is survived by his wife, Claudia (Amherst, OH); his parents, Les & Sandy Barkert (Birmingham, OH); his siblings, Mark (Sue) Finnegan (Wakeman, OH), Tom Finnegan (Birmingham, OH), & Michele (Finnegan) Deocareza (Vermilion, OH); Step-sister, Lynda (Alex) Barkert-Page (Seattle,WA); his children, Jasmine Finnegan, Jake (Molly) Finnegan (Chattanooga, TN), Melissa Ely (Fort Lauderdale, FL); step-children, Sean Surovjak (Amherst, OH), Megan Surovjak (Nashville, TN); his grandson, Alden Ely; and many beloved nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his step-sister, Debra Lamvermeyer; uncles, Bill & Jack Bechstein; grandparents, Walt & Betty Bechstein; and grandparents, Albert & Alma Barkert.Friends may call Sunday, August 2, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. Services will take place Monday, August 3, at 11:00am at the Birmingham United Methodist Church at 15018 South Street, Wakeman.The family does request that visitors wear a face-covering per CDC guidelines.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends make a donation to Birmingham United Methodist Church at 15018 South Street, Wakeman, OH 44889 or Camp Echoing Hills at 36272 County Road 79, Warsaw, OH 43844 in Mike's name.Online condolences may be left at www.mormanfuneralhome.com