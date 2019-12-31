|
Michael Antonio Aquilino, Sr., 92, of Lorain, died December 28, 2019 at Main Street Care Center, Avon Lake. He was born May 10, 1927 in Lorain to Antonio and Marzietta (nee Di’Giannantonio) Aquilino. During World War II, Michael served with the United States Navy. For over 30 years, he was employed by Sherwin-Williams Company and later founded A.A. Michaels, Inc. His interests included traveling and cooking. Michael is survived by his children, Marcia Aquilino, Michael Aquilino, Jr., and Maria Rigsby; grandchildren, Anita (Charles) Ritenour, Edwin Guidicelli, Robert Guidicelli, Amy (Dan) Kerns, Robert Rigsby, and Antonio (Crista) Rigsby; great-grandchildren, Spencer Guidicelli, Brooklynn and Ravenna Guidicelli, Michelle Ritenour, Matthew, Nicholas and Karah Rigsby and Haley and Jacob Stoll; and great-great grandchildren, Jayson Igo and James Oldfield. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Mae Aquilino (nee Diederick) in 2011; great-grandson, Jason Igo; great-great-grandson, Brycen Rigsby; and sisters, Josephine Police, Elvira Freese, and Marcia Mishak. A graveside service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township with Reverend Laurie A. Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 1, 2020