|
|
Michael Chemorov Jr., age 69, a lifelong resident of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 7, 1950 in Lorain, Ohio, to the late Michael and Helen (nee Kos) Chemorov. Michael was a 1968 graduate of Lorain Admiral King High School. He went on to further his education at Lorain County Community College earning his Associates Degree. Michael worked as a foreman for U.S. Steel/US Kobe for several years. Following that time, he would go on to open Promenade Travel in Westlake, where his great love and passion for traveling all parts of the world could be shared with many. He was a very active member of Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Lorain and a member of the Masonic Black River Lodge # 786. Michael enjoyed following The Ohio State Buckeyes football program as well as the Cleveland Indians. He was a lover of all animals, but his Golden Retriever, Roxy, held a special place in his heart. Michael also enjoyed taking care of his home, as well as completing home improvement projects at his children’s homes. His family was everything to him and he will be remembered as being a very selfless, kindhearted gentleman. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joanne (nee Kovalchik); son, Nicholas, of Columbia Station; daughter, Chrysa (Sam) Babic, of Olmsted Falls; and his sister, Kathleen (Richard) Hodrosky. The Chemorov family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Parastas service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral center. Friends may also call on Saturday, November 9th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 2238 East 32nd Street, Lorain, Ohio. Very Rev. Fr. Joseph McCartney, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 8, 2019