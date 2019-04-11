Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kilgore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael David Kilgore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael David Kilgore Obituary
Michael David Kilgore, age 24, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.He was born on February 7, 1995, and was a 2013 graduate of Ohio Virtual Academy.Michael loved baseball, karate, swimming and diving, and skateboarding. He will always be remembered for the smile on his face.He is survived by his parents; sister; brother; aunts; and uncles.Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Phillips; and grandfather, William R.L. Phillips; and great-grandparents, Clyde and Ruth Kilgore, and Richard and Janice Murrell.The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral center following the visitation. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp.Online condolences may be left for the family at:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now