Michael David Kilgore, age 24, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.He was born on February 7, 1995, and was a 2013 graduate of Ohio Virtual Academy.Michael loved baseball, karate, swimming and diving, and skateboarding. He will always be remembered for the smile on his face.He is survived by his parents; sister; brother; aunts; and uncles.Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Phillips; and grandfather, William R.L. Phillips; and great-grandparents, Clyde and Ruth Kilgore, and Richard and Janice Murrell.The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral center following the visitation. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp.Online condolences may be left for the family at:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 13, 2019