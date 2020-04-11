|
|
Michael David Leazier, age 73, of Lorain passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center.He was born on December 19, 1946 in Somerset, Pennsylvania to James and Mary (nee Wilson) Leazier. Dave attended Admiral King High School and served his country with the United States Marines.Dave worked for 30 years for Ford Motor Company and as Head of the Maintenance Department at the Lorain Senior Center for 17 years.He was a member of the Amherst Eagles and loved playing golf. He will be remembered for his big heart and sense of humor. He was a very loving husband and father and friend to many.Dave is survived by his wife of 38 years, Leslie (nee Darmos); daughter, Bridgette Leazier; son, Michael (Sue) Leazier; grandchildren, Morgan Leazier, and Ashley Wakeling (and her family); brother, Bill (Tammy) Leazier; sister-in-law, Cheryl Rewak; brother-in-laws, Joe and Dan (Karen) Darmos; and uncle of many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Leazier; and his siblings, Dorothy Yoder, Thelma Ferrell, Louise Martin, Ruth Leazier, Genatta Leazier, Rose Baker, James Leazier, Fred Leazier, Robert Leazier, and Jack Leazier.A celebration of Dave’s life will be held a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 13, 2020