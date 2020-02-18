|
Lorain: Michael E. Anderson, 64, of Lorain, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home in Lorain. He was born April 17, 1955 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Mike graduated from Southview High School in Lorain and Lorain County Community College where he studied education. He worked for the Lorain Morning Journal and the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram for several years as a journalist having received the Northeast Ohio Sportswriter-of-the-Year award for his writing during his time with the Morning Journal. Mike thoroughly enjoyed watching, analyzing and talking Cleveland sports, the Indians, Cavaliers, Browns, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews whom he treated as his own children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon L. and Ernestine Anderson (nee Dillon); niece, Angela Kleb; and nephew, Bryan Kleb. He is survived by his sister, Christina (Steve) Kleb, of Meadow Lakes, Texas; brother, Dennis Anderson of Lorain; several nieces and nephews; and three great nieces. The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will follow Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Danny Parsons, chaplain of Sprenger Hospice, presiding. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 19, 2020