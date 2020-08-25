1/1
Michael E. Corrao
Michael E. Corrao, age 83, a lifelong resident of Lorain, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice Center in Westlake, Ohio. He was born on December 12, 1936, in Lorain, Ohio, to Michael S. and Rose (nee Smole) Corrao. Mike was a member of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Lorain where he served as an usher. He had a passion for gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and his family was grateful for the abundance of flowers and vegetables that he so graciously supplied to them. Mike began his career with the United States Postal Service at the Lorain Branch in 1957. He retired after 35 years of service in the role of Supervisor in 1992. He is survived by his daughters, Dawn M. (Tim) Cuevas, of Monaca, PA, Rita M. (Gary) Adkins, of Lorain, and Monica (Tim) McGuigan, of Lorain; grandchildren, Nicole M. Corrao, Jennifer L. Corrao, Brittany M. (Matt) Loftus, Briana L. Cuevas, Gary A. Adkins, Corey E (Melanie) Adkins, Sean R. McGuigan, and Samuel M. McGuigan; great-grandchildren, Paige, Aubree, Kylee, Reagan, Briella, Kendall, Colton, Krista, Laney, Riley, and LuLu; and his brother, Richard Corrao. Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sharon (nee Cuson) Corrao, in 2016; son, Michael J. Corrao, in 2001; parents, Michael S. and Rose Corrao; and his sister, Doris Elbert. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain, Ohio (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Rev. Father John Retar, Pastor, will officiate. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
