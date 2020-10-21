1/1
Michael F. Frye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael F. Frye, 51, of Avon, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born October 1, 1969 in Cleveland and has lived in Avon all his life. He was an accountant at PNC Bank. His life love was spending time with his daughters, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply spending time together. Mike’s hobbies included physical fitness such as crossfit & weight training. He also cherished time with his friends and brothers riding motorcycles. He was an avid football fan, most notably THE Ohio State University, his alma mater. He is survived by his 2 daughters Jasmine Frye and Ashley Frye, parents Donald and Sharon (nee LeClair) Frye and siblings Sharon (Rob) Jankovich, Donald Frye, and Thomas Frye. Friends will be received at a Memorial Visitation on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 33601 Detroit Rd. Avon. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH) Interment will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rachel Loewy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved