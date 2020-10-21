Michael F. Frye, 51, of Avon, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born October 1, 1969 in Cleveland and has lived in Avon all his life. He was an accountant at PNC Bank. His life love was spending time with his daughters, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply spending time together. Mike’s hobbies included physical fitness such as crossfit & weight training. He also cherished time with his friends and brothers riding motorcycles. He was an avid football fan, most notably THE Ohio State University, his alma mater. He is survived by his 2 daughters Jasmine Frye and Ashley Frye, parents Donald and Sharon (nee LeClair) Frye and siblings Sharon (Rob) Jankovich, Donald Frye, and Thomas Frye. Friends will be received at a Memorial Visitation on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 33601 Detroit Rd. Avon. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH) Interment will be private.