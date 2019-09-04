Home

Michael J. Morgan Jr. Obituary
Michael J. Morgan, Jr., 59, of Kipton, passed away in August, 2019. He was the devoted and loveable brother of Pamela Morgan-Hune (Jerry); and uncle to Tonya, Daniel, and Nicholas Pedraza. Michael worked at Home Depot and loved his animals. He enjoyed fishing and liked hot rods and spending time at Norwalk Raceway. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Morgan. According to his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
