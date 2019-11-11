Home

Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Michael J. Proskurenko, age 72, of Elyria Township, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, following a brief illness. United States Army veteran and U.S. Steel Corporation retiree. Husband of the late Kathleen (nee Craig); father of Aaron Proskurenko, of Zanesville, and Natalie Smith, of Vermilion; grandfather of Michael and Mia Proskurenko and Dale and Clara Smith; brother of Eugena Kachure. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (nee Craig) Proskurenko. Funeral arrangements by the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. Online condolences at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
