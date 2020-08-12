1/1
Michael J. Robinson
1964 - 2020
Michael J. Robinson, 55, of Sheffield Lake, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous, but brief battle with cancer. He was born October 5, 1964, to parents, Kenneth and Donna (nee Wuest) Robinson in Cleveland, OH. Michael was a graduate of Brookside High School. He was the owner of Industrial Dock and Door in Avon Lake. He began working there in 1991 and bought the business from his step-father in 2007. He was a hard worker that enjoyed boating, camping, and jet skiing; but above all, he loved relaxing on the front porch and spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Stacy (nee Hathaway) of 35 years; loving children, Jessica (Russell) Resch, Jacqualynn (Mike Ortiz-Lopez) Robinson, and Joshua Robinson; cherished grandchildren Tyler and Logan; mother and step-father, Donna and Joseph Stubnar; dear siblings, Juanita (John) Kekic, Ken (Karyn) Robinson, Christine (Patrick) Belt, Bill (Trisha) Robinson, and Stephanie Stubnar; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Gail) Hathaway, Brian (Jackie) Hathaway, and Buffy (Michael) Kakos; father-in-law, William Hathaway; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth G. Robinson; and his mother in-law, Yvonne Hathaway. Friends and family may call Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a visitation with social distancing at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
