Michael J. Robinson, 55, of Sheffield Lake, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous, but brief battle with cancer. He was born October 5, 1964, to parents, Kenneth and Donna (nee Wuest) Robinson in Cleveland, OH. Michael was a graduate of Brookside High School. He was the owner of Industrial Dock and Door in Avon Lake. He began working there in 1991 and bought the business from his step-father in 2007. He was a hard worker that enjoyed boating, camping, and jet skiing; but above all, he loved relaxing on the front porch and spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Stacy (nee Hathaway) of 35 years; loving children, Jessica (Russell) Resch, Jacqualynn (Mike Ortiz-Lopez) Robinson, and Joshua Robinson; cherished grandchildren Tyler and Logan; mother and step-father, Donna and Joseph Stubnar; dear siblings, Juanita (John) Kekic, Ken (Karyn) Robinson, Christine (Patrick) Belt, Bill (Trisha) Robinson, and Stephanie Stubnar; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Gail) Hathaway, Brian (Jackie) Hathaway, and Buffy (Michael) Kakos; father-in-law, William Hathaway; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth G. Robinson; and his mother in-law, Yvonne Hathaway. Friends and family may call Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a visitation with social distancing at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com
