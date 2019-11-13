|
Michael John Adams, 80, of Lorain, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born June 9, 1939 in Birmingham, England, to Lillian and Percy Adams. Michael came from Birmingham, England to America in 1966. Michael was an exceptional executive Director of Mechanical Engineering who made his career in Silicon Valley, California. Michael was full of love, joy, and was an amazing artist. He prided himself on his wife, his daughters, and his grandchildren. He loved to ride his motorcycle into the sunset. Michael has left behind his loving wife of 52 years, June Adams; and his two daughters, Melanie Adams and Michelle Gipper; and brother, Robert Adams. He will be deeply missed by his five grandsons, Devin Au, Darren Au, Donovan Gipper, Brendan Gipper, and Michael John Gipper. Keep smiling and ride on. You will be forever missed and in our hearts. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life. Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, 440-277-8164. For expressions of sympathy and further information, please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 14, 2019