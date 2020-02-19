|
Michael Kolody Sr., 94, of Grafton, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Keystone Pointe in LaGrange. He was born August 5, 1925 in Lorain and was a lifelong Lorain County resident. Mike worked as a welder, employed by the Boilermaker’s Union for many years, served in the United States Navy during WWII, attended the Abbe Road Baptist Church in Elyria and enjoyed reading his Bible, boating, fishing and woodworking. Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Helen (nee Krucinski); daughters, Denise (Kenneth) Zimmerman and Christine (Douglas) Morgan; sons, Michael (Susie) Kolody Jr., Alan (Denise) Kolody and Timothy (Melony) Kolody; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Jabbusch; and a brother, Steve Kolody. The family will receive friends Friday 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at State Rt. 57), Elyria. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the funeral home. Pastor Cal Searles, of the Abbe Road Baptist Church will Officiate. Burial will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, where members of V.F.W. Post 1079 will conduct full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 East 185th St., Cleveland, OH 44119 or to the Abbe Road Baptist Church, 670 North Abbe Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Online condolences may be expressed to: www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 20, 2020