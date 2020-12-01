Michael Lynne Cobb, Sr., 67 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at his home following an unexpected illness.He was born December 8, 1952, in Amherst. Michael was a lifetime resident of the Amherst area. He graduated from South Amherst High School where he excelled in football.Factory trained as a Harley, Honda, and Suzuki mechanic, He and his wife Kim owned and operated their own repair shop in Colorado when they first got married. Mike was eventually hired as a mechanic at Thunderbird Hills Golf Course where he worked for twenty years. Michael was gifted mechanically as well as being an excellent cook, gifts that both family and friends often benefited by. Michael had a servant's heart and was generous to all. He treasured his role not only as a husband and a father but also as a grandpa, active whenever possible with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Amherst Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1442 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1662 in Amherst. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf and fishing and was a motorcycle enthusiast.Survivors include his wife of thirty-seven years Kim Cobb (nee: Offineer); his children Candi Haynes and Mike Cobb, Jr. both of Lorain, Julie Cobb of Elyria; nine grandchildren; his sisters Candi King of South Amherst and Kathleen Vandersommen of Norwalk.He was preceded in death by his son Aaron Michael Cobb in 2012; his brothers Charles, John, Howard, his young sister Mary Cobb, and his parents Howard J. Sr. and Helene Julia Cobb (nee: Katona).A celebration of life service will be held at a later date by the family.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
