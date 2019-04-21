|
Michael Marsico, age 74, of Amherst passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.He was born on February 9, 1945 in Lorain Ohio to Nicholas and Lucille Marsico and was a 1963 graduate of Lorain High School.Michael began his career in the steel and fabricating industries with Thew Shovel and U.S Steel both in Lorain. In 1977 he founded M & N Fabricating Company. Shortly thereafter he went to work with P.C. Campana, Inc. where he worked for the past 40 years.He was a member of the Church of St. Peter, Lorain, the ELKS, the Lorain Historical Society, and represented P.C. Campana, Inc. in the community for numerous charities and organizations, including Lorain County Community College, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and the Boys and Girls Club of Lorain County. Mike was a classic car enthusiast, and was a member of several auto clubs including the Greater Ohio GTO Club and the Pontiac-Oakland Club International (POCI).Family was first and foremost and most important to Mike. He adored spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren. Entertaining family and friends was important to Mike. He loved hosting parties, grilling for others, and bringing groups together. He was a mentor to many, providing direction, support and encouragement. Mike loved to help and would go out of his way to lend a hand, or a tool. He had a passion for building, customizing, showing and racing cars. He had countless auto projects over the years, but was most fond of his Pontiac GTOs. Mike absolutely loved being outside, whether it be camping, golfing or just polishing his cars.Michael is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Kay (nee Lucas) Marsico; son, Nicholas (Jennyfer) Marsico, of Oregon, Ohio; grandchildren, Jonathan and Sophia Marsico; sister, Nicki (Michael) Cancelliere, of Westlake; and his brother, Leonard (Linda) Marsico, of Medina.He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Lucille Marsico; and his infant brother, Lawrence Marsico.Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 25th. from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25th. at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Center. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor of the Catholic Church of St. Peter, will officiate. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Contributions may be made in memory of Michael to the Boys and Girls Club of Lorain County, Attn: Resource Development Office, 4111 Pearl Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44055, the Valor Home, 221 W. 21st. Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052, or to the Patsie and Jenee Campana Foundation, 1290 Bassett Road, Westlake, Ohio, 44145.Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 22, 2019