Michael "Fatzz" Miller

Michael "Fatzz" Miller Obituary
Michael “Fatzz” Miller, 26, of Lorain, died September 22, 2019. He was born November 9, 1992 in Amherst and was a lifelong Lorain resident. Michael is survived by his daughter, Evelyn; brothers, William and Christopher; sisters, Nicole and Faith; mother and step-father, Kelly and Robert Zsigray, all of Lorain; and his father, Brian (Tisha) Miller of Edgewater, FL. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael A. Zsigray in 1991. Friends will be received Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria. A graveside service will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Butternut Ridge Cemetery, Eaton Township with Reverend Jim Deulley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Dicken Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. For online condolences, visit www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
