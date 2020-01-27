|
Lorain: Michael Mrosko Jr., 82, of Lorain, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home in Lorain, while under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve, after a long illness. He was born April 7, 1937 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Mike graduated from Lorain High School in 1955 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, training at Fort Knox and being stationed in Panama, where he was a tank driver. After his discharge from the military, Mike went to barber school and became a licensed barber, working at Steve’s Barbershop on 28th Street in Lorain for five years. Later, he worked at BF Goodrich in Avon Lake as a Chemical Operator, retiring in 1999 after 33 years. Mike loved being on the lake sailing and boating and had built his own boat. He was very handy around the house and even built his own wooden go-kart. He enjoyed playing golf. Mike was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church in Lorain, where worked bingo, volunteered cutting the lawn and played in the church golf league. The family would like to thank the staff of Rose Senior Living in Avon for the care they showed to Mike during his stay there. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joanne Mrosko (nee Timko); sons, David (Joanne) Mrosko of Avon and Christopher Mrosko of Lorain; grandchildren, Kayla, Alexander and Sophia Mrosko; and twin brother, Joseph (Mary Ann) Mrosko. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Mrosko Sr. (nee Shirilla); and sisters, Mary “Red” Nahm and Anne Fullmer. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain where the Parastas Services will be held Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Panachida Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by the Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, 2711 W 40th St., Lorain. The Rev. Andrew Nagrant, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, 2711 W 40th St., Lorain, OH 44053 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 28, 2020