Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes
25620 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 899-5356
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Heroâ€
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael N. Alten â€œSuper Heroâ€

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael N. Alten â€œSuper Heroâ€ Obituary
Michael N. Alten “Super Hero”, age 70. Loving father to Michelle L. Alten-Simon (Jon), Thomas G. and Nicole; dear Poppi to Ava and Sabrina “Iceley” Simon; son of the late Gilbert and Rita Alten; former spouse to Debbie Beal; passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.Funeral Home Service will be Tuesday, April 2 at 11:00am in The McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home Of Westlake, 25620 Center Ridge Road (west of Columbia) Interment St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Avon, Ohio.Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Monday 4-7pm.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now