Michael N. Alten “Super Hero”, age 70. Loving father to Michelle L. Alten-Simon (Jon), Thomas G. and Nicole; dear Poppi to Ava and Sabrina “Iceley” Simon; son of the late Gilbert and Rita Alten; former spouse to Debbie Beal; passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.Funeral Home Service will be Tuesday, April 2 at 11:00am in The McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home Of Westlake, 25620 Center Ridge Road (west of Columbia) Interment St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Avon, Ohio.Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Monday 4-7pm.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2019