Michael Ray Rosecrans, 56, of Amherst, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 after a tragic accident. Born on June 29, 1963, in Wellington, he was the son of Raymond L. and Joyce (nee Parks) Rosecrans. Mike was a 1981 graduate of Black River High School and lived in Huntington Twp. most of his life until moving to Amherst this past May.Mike worked for West Roofing Systems as a roofer. He was also extremely talented at designing equipment and tools for various jobs. Mike was an active member of the Kipton Community Church and was on the security team there. An avid and experienced outdoorsman, Mike loved to spend time in the woods hunting or on the lake fishing, and when he couldn’t be doing that, he would watch hunting and fishing videos on youtube. Most of all Mike cherished time with his family, especially his grandkids.Survivors include his loving wife of 33 1/2 years, Connie (nee Heiden); children: Mandy (Shaun) Simulcik of Lorain and Josh (Stacy) Rosecrans of South Amherst; grandchildren: Frances, Dylan, Madison, and Trenton; mother, Joyce Rosecrans, of Wellington; brothers: Daniel (Jeanne) Rosecrans, of Wellington and Jason (Evelyn) Rosecrans of Findlay; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mike was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Rosecrans.Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, January 14, from 3-7 p.m. at the Kipton Community Church, 511 Church Street, Kipton, 44049. Services will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lee Stull officiating.Donations in Mike’s memory may be directed to the church.Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 13, 2020