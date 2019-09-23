|
|
Michael Rios, of Lorain, passed September 20, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Rios; also by his mother, Anita Maria Rios (i.e. Delgado); his father, Thomas Rios; brothers, Eugene Rios, Stephen Rios, and Ricky Valentino Rios; his sister, Constance Ventura (i.e. Casarez-Rios); granddaughter, Breanna Carver; and great-granddaughter, Kyla Clayton. He is survived by his brother, Isidro Casarez, of Lorain; and his children, April Smith, of Baltimore, MD, Mickalena Carver, of Lorain, Tony Rios, of Lorain, Rochelle Wildberger, of Baltimore, MD, Brandy Adams, of Baltimore, MD, Kelly Rios, of Lorain, Tara Rios, of Lorain, Billy Rios, of Lorain, Alex Velez, of Lorain, and Domingo Velez, of Lorain. He had 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Michael enjoyed any time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing and Cleveland Browns football.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 24, 2019