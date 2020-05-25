Michael Roztas
Michael S. Roztas, 45, of Vermilion, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.He was born August 28, 1974 in Cleveland and had been a Vermilion resident the past 25 years moving from Parma.Michael graduated from Toledo University and started his career with Merrrill Lynch, Sandusky where he worked for 12 years.He became self employed as a Certified Financial Planner with Roztas Financial Services, Vermilion, where he worked the past 15 years.He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church serving as the Vice Chairman of the Finance Council. He was also a Trustee of Ritter Public Library and past Rotary member. Michael loved rescuing animals. As an athlete growing up, his life revolved around his children and their sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Laura (nee D'Agostino) Roztas of Vermilion; sons, Jimmy, Johnny, Joey, and Jason; daughters, Julie and Jenna; parents, James and Eleonore (nee Weletyk) Roztas; Aunt Liz (Jim) Lustik; Uncle John (Karen) Weletyk; and cousin, Lisa (Daryl) Webber.He was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael Saverio Roztas; maternal grandparents, Mike and Magdalena Weletyk; and his paternal grandparents, William and Justine Roztas. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4-7 pm for a COVID 19 approved drive-through visitation at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Those attending may either drive through, or get out of their cars to talk to the family keeping a safe social distance. A private family Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Friday, May 29, 2020. The Mass will be streamed live at 11:00 a.m. at https://stmaryvermilion.org/mass-live-stream. Friends and family are invited to the graveside services following the Mass at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion at 12:15 a.m.The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary School Endowment Fund, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 or St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
