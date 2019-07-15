Home

Michael S. Clark, 79, of Vermilion, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic after a lengthy illness. He was born October 20, 1939, in Cleveland, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 41 years, moving from Lakewood and Euclid. Mike worked in industrial sales and retired from MSC Industrial Supply Co. after 15 years in 2009. He was a member of the Vermilion Fish and Game, Erie County Conservation League, and the Vermilion Family YMCA. He was a past member of the Vermilion Boat Club and the Cleveland Athletic club. Mike was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and skeet shooting. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ellen (nee Muharsky) Clark, of Vermilion; sons, William John (Ildy) Clark, of CT, and Scott Allen Clark, of Toledo; and his grandchildren, Max, Meg, Matthew, and Randall. He was preceded in death by his parents, William S. and Peggy (nee Ramsdell) Clark; and his sister, Molly Lou Clark. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be made at:www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 16, 2019
