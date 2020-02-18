|
|
Michael Andrew Stead, 48, of Vermilion, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after an apparent heart attack. He was born September 9, 1971 in Bay Village and had been a lifelong Lorain and Vermilion area resident. Michael worked as a plumber for Facet Doctors Plumbing Heating and AC in Vermilion for over 18 years. He enjoyed listening to Rock 'n' Roll music, camping, muscle cars and spending time with friends and family, especially around a campfire. He is survived by his fiancée, Nancy Cloud of Vermilion; father, Allen Bunt of Vermilion; mother, Sharon (nee Stead) Vassily of Lakewood; paternal grandmother, Arbutus Bunt of Vermilion; brothers, Jason Bunt of Vermilion, Aaron Bunt of Vermilion, and Kristopher Byrd of Lorain; sisters, Mary Beth Zingale of Lakewood and Renee Bakos of Lorain; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred and Mary Stead; and his paternal grandfather, John Bunt. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Pastor Russ Nelson will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 to help with expenses. (https://riddlefuneralhome.com/tribute/details/2784/Michael-Stead/obituary.html).Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 19, 2020