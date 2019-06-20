Home

Michael W. Smallwood, 71, of Elyria passed away Thursday, June 19, 2019 at his residence, following a brief illness with his family by his side. He was born January 11, 1948, in Pikeville, KY. Michael worked for Parker-Hannifan for 43 years as a mechanical engineer. He proudly served his country in the Army. Michael enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Erie, and especially spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary (nee Howard); daughter, Myra (Charles) Naso, of Elyria; son, Mark (Amy) Smallwood, of Tipp City, OH; grandchildren, Emily (Takis) Topp, Brennen (Haley) Smallwood, Heath and Ainsley Naso, Alec and Olivia Smallwood; sisters, Billie and Jeri; brothers, Russell and Rex. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Bessie Smallwood (nee Greer). Celebration of Michael’s life will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Laubenthal – Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626. Burial private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.
