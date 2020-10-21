Michelle Miller

Michelle Kathleen Miller Obituary and Tribute July 10th, 1968 – September 30, 2020 Residences Newport Beach, CA and Zionsville, IN. Age 52 Michelle Kathleen Miller, 52, of Zionsville, IN, passed away on September 30, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, IN after a very short hospitalization from cancer. She was surrounded with love from friends and family in her final days. Michelle was born July 10, 1968 in Lima, OH to Ronald Eugene Miller and Cynthia Miller. Michelle was raised in Columbus Grove, OH and attended local schools there. She eventually acquired an Associate’s degree through attendance at two local community colleges. While working for Northern Telecom (Nortel), Michelle worked fulltime while eventually graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Miami, FL. Michelle was always ambitious and motivated. With a strong dose of courage, Michelle applied to a very prestigious and competitive Industrial Psychology master’s program as Kansas State University. Only fifteen candidates could be selected from an extremely large pool. Michelle not only was selected, but succeeded with one of their more esteemed theses. She worked with the Corporate Suite of Microsoft in Redmond, WA, and was acknowledged as a unique talent during the preparation of her thesis. With her entrepreneurial bent, Michelle proceeded to consult for a vast number of large multi-national clients. In addition, Michelle taught at both IVY Tech and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis where she was thought to be one of their better professors. She had a variety of teaching awards. Her specialty in the area of industrial psychology was change management. She was a recognized expert in her field. Eventually she consulted across the entire US, Canada and even the UK. One exceptional skill she possessed was her ability to network. She was able to build her business by connecting literally thousands of people. She had an unbelievable number of LinkedIn contacts, almost 19,000, an achievement of very few in any field. Michelle was talented in many things. She was a trivia wizard in music trivia. Her specialty was 1980s rock and roll. She decorated her apartment in Newport Beach, CA and received so many compliments and accolades that she proceeded to start a firm that did design for home decoration. (Who knew ). Her enthusiasm and ability to enjoy life were contagious. Michelle loved people and did everything she could to make people’s lives better and more enjoyable. Her heart was always open to help. Michelle was a loyal and steadfast friend. She invariably made quiet contributions in time, money and effort without any thought of reciprocation. Michelle was very involved with her family. She especially doted on her three grandchildren. She loved taking them to places that were for the children, but also educational like the Indianapolis Zoo, the Cincinnati aquarium, caves in Indiana and beaches. Michelle always tried to make life fun. She was no less giving to her brother and his wife, hosting them in California, Myrtle Beach, SC as well as other places. Michelle is survived by her daughter, Tabitha (Bart) Cottrell, Rushville, IN, as well as her mother, Cynthia Miller, Avon Lake, OH, brother, Chris (Auxie) Miller, Raleigh, NC, and her grandchildren Casey (10), Carter (8) and Natalie (5) Cottrell. She was preceded in death by her father.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 8pm EST, trianglechristiancenter.com
via Facebook or YouTube. In lieu of flowers, donations to her grandchildren’s trust are being accepted through GoFundMe “Michelle Miller - Grandchildren's Trust Fund”.