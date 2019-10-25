Home

Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Lakeview Baptist Church
591 Ferndale Ave.
Vermilion, OH
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Michelle S. (Boyette) Krause Obituary
Michelle S. Krause (nee Boyette), 50 of Lorain, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She had a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. Michelle was an extremely giving person who always put others first, especially her family. She loved cooking, shoe shopping, flower gardening, and animals, particularly cats. Michelle’s greatest love was her family and her life revolved around caring for them, especially her grandchildren.Michelle is survived by her daughters, Randi and Jessica Krause; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Joseph, Daniel, and David Boyette; and her partner of 20 years, Michael Zocchi.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Carol Boyette; a son, Adam Boyette-Kraus; 2 grandchildren, Issaiah and Naeem Hasan; and a sister, Carey Wash.The family will receive friends at the Lakeview Baptist Church, 591 Ferndale Ave., Vermilion on Sunday from 3-4pm with the service beginning at 4pm.Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapelwww.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
