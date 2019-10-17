Home

Michilena J. Letizia Foos Obituary
Michilena J. Letizia Foos, 92, of Sandusky passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky. She was born December 27, 1926 in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of Antonio Letizia and Josephine (Ventrone) Spartano Clement. Mickey loved to cook, sew and was an avid card player. She was a wonderful homemaker and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She served on the Bereavement Committee and counted money for the church, as well as participating in the weekly neighborhood recitation of the Rosary. She was employed at the Bellevue GE Lamp Plant for many years, during her time working there, she enjoyed participating in the GE golf league, as well as the bowling league. She was a graduate of Lorain Schools and member of the IAB Club in Sandusky where she enjoyed playing Bocce. She is survived by her husband, James Foos of Sandusky; daughter, Denise (Leonard) Stitak; son, Peter J. (Christina) Amato Jr.; step-children, Jamie (Michael) Delaney, Jacquie (James) Batchelder, Julie (Craig) Hedrick, and Thomas (Christine) Foos; six grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; sister, Joan (Charles) Arroyo; sisters-in-law, Sister Mary Margaret Foos and Jane Kistler; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mickey is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary (Alex) Yager, Molly (Harry) Brattin, Josephine Letizia; brother, James Letizia; and sisters-in-law, Louise Marsh and Sister Mary Anna Mae. Friends will be received on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. until a funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870 with a luncheon to immediately follow. A committal service will be at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery on Monday at 2 p.m. Foos & Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 18, 2019
