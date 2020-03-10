|
Miguel A. "Tony" Perez, 75, of Lorain, went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in his home following chronic illness. He was born March 10, 1944 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Sixto and Delia (nee Santiago) Perez. Tony came to Lorain 1951. He graduated from Admiral King High School, Lorain in 1962. Tony retired from Ford Brookpark Foundry in 2004. He enjoyed golfing, collecting, cooking, traveling, playing cards and dominoes. He was a member of the UAW Local 1250, Brookpark. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Deliana Perez; and granddaughter, Cecelia Jewell, both of Lorain; brother, Sixto Perez, Jr.; sister, Rose Mary (Ray) DeJesus; and five nephews, all of Lorain. Other than his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Hector “Chino” Perez. His family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. time of funeral mass at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue. Rev. Father William A. Thaden, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. His family suggests contributions to the Sacred Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055. For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 11, 2020