Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
For more information about
Miguel Perez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
4301 Pearl Avenue
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
4301 Pearl Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel A. "Tony" Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguel A. "Tony" Perez Obituary
Miguel A. "Tony" Perez, 75, of Lorain, went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in his home following chronic illness. He was born March 10, 1944 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Sixto and Delia (nee Santiago) Perez. Tony came to Lorain 1951. He graduated from Admiral King High School, Lorain in 1962. Tony retired from Ford Brookpark Foundry in 2004. He enjoyed golfing, collecting, cooking, traveling, playing cards and dominoes. He was a member of the UAW Local 1250, Brookpark. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Deliana Perez; and granddaughter, Cecelia Jewell, both of Lorain; brother, Sixto Perez, Jr.; sister, Rose Mary (Ray) DeJesus; and five nephews, all of Lorain. Other than his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Hector “Chino” Perez. His family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. time of funeral mass at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue. Rev. Father William A. Thaden, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. His family suggests contributions to the Sacred Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055. For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -