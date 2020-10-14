Miguel A. Rodriguez, age 69, of Lorain, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic - Hillcrest Hospital, following a lengthy illness.Born October 24, 1950 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, he moved to Lorain in 1955. Miguel graduated from Lorain High School in 1968 and attended Lorain County Community College.In the late 1960s, Miguel served in the US Army as a sergeant during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.Miguel worked 31 years as a troubleshooter in traveling maintenance for First Energy, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Utility Workers of America Union Local 270.Miguel enjoyed golfing and following Ohio State University football and all the Cleveland professional sports teams. He also enjoyed gardening and going to the casinos.Surviving is his wife of 22 years, Joan (nee Dziak); sons, Michael (Kristy) Rodriguez of Avon Lake, Mark Rodriguez of Stafford, VA; a step son, Craig (Chelle) Dziak of Sheffield Lake; grandchildren, Dakota and Briahna; step grandchildren, Kevin, Nora, Eric and Adelia; brothers, Jose (Mary), Eddie (Karen), William, Raymond and Anthony (Sherri); and a sister, Lydia (Kevin) Murray as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda (nee Reyes) in 1997; his parents, Eusebio and Julia (nee Delgado) Rodriguez as well as his in-laws, Jesus and Francesca Reyes and John and Frances Dziak.The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. Deacon Rocky Ortiz of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon with the AMVets Post 32 conducting military honors. The wearing of facial masks along with social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral services. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com
.