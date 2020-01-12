|
|
Miguel A. Salva, 91, of Lorain passed away on January 11, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain with his loving family by his side.Miguel was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico on June 23, 1928 to his parents, Ramon and Christina (nee: Cuevas) Salva. He lived in Lorain from 1951 to present. Miguel married Carmen Salva on June 23, 1984. He worked at Ford Motor Company as an Inspector from 1953-1983. Miguel enjoyed wood working, gardening, and traveling.He is survived by his wife, Carmen Salva; sisters, Rosalina, Ada, Nereida, Ana Salva, and Diana Tilton; brother, Hector Salva; children, Hector, Nicholas, Michael, John, Irene, David Salva and Kelly DiLuciano; step-sons, Angel and Thomas Laureano; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Christina Salva; siblings, Margaret Scribarra, Octavia Camacho, Iris McClain, Sylvia Tigman, Bertha, Migdalina, Samuel, Jose, Salvador, Raymond, and Junior Salva.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, (440)244-1961 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 13, 2020