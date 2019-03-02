Home

Miguel A. Velazquez Obituary
Miguel A. Velazquez age 77 of Elyria, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.He was a wonderful, unselfish, loyal man who lit up a room wherever he was. Miguel was a big flirt and never knew a stranger. He was a funny jokester who loved making others laugh. Miguel loyally served in the 82nd Airborne in the Army. Above all else, he loved his family, church, and community.Miguel will be missed by his children, Michael Velazquez (Erika), Victoria Rivera, Jacqueline Payne, and Dora Maysonet; grandchildren, Megan, Eric, Michael, Halle, Ericka, Morgan, Erin, Nicole, and Monika; great grandchildren, Jaidyn and Ava; brothers, Carlos Velazquez (Carmen) and Rafael Velazquez (Glenda); many nieces and nephews, and his life companion and best friend, Linda Gartman.Miguel was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Herminia Velazquez.The family will receive friends at the Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave., Lorain on Saturday, March 9 from 9-10am followed by the Mass at 10am.Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapelwww.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
