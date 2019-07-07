|
Miguel “Michael” Angel Soto, 50, of Lorain, transitioned to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in his home surrounded in love by his family on July 5, 2019.Michael, a man with a kind heart, contagious smile and many talents was born June 12, 1969, in Lorain, Ohio, to Juan and Luz (Rivera) Soto.He attended Southview High School, graduating in 1987. He loved listening to music, playing the piano, laughing, being with his family and having fun with friends.Michael is survived by his parents, Juan and Luz (Rivera) Soto; brothers: Juan “Tony” Soto (Kris), Jose Soto and Roberto Soto (Melissa); son, Vincenzo Soto; nieces: Elizabeth “Nikki” Torres, Stephany McNeff (Brian), Lauren Gonzalez (Bryan) and Ava Soto; nephews: Jayson Cassity (Zyreen), Roberto “Christian” Soto and Antonio Soto; and several more great nephews.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rogelio and Juana (Martinez) Soto and Manuel and Maria (Molina) Rivera.Michael touched the lives of many people. Though his song has ended, Michael’s melody can still be heard.His family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial celebration on Wednesday at 10am, at House of Praise International Church, 4321 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit www.Reidyfuneral.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 8, 2019