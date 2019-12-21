|
Mike Radanovich, age 84, of Lorain, passed away at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph on the evening of Thursday, December 19, 2019 following a brief illness. Mike was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1935 and had been a resident of Lorain since 1964. A veteran of the United States Army, he was formerly employed by the J & L Steel Company in Pennsylvania. Most recently, he worked as a chemical operator at B.F. Goodrich Corporation in Avon Lake. Mike retired from the manufacturer in 1993. Mr. Radanovich was a longtime member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, as well as the Kosovo Male Chorus of Ohio. An avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Additional interests included refinishing furniture and playing cards. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann (nee Raynovich); sons, Mark (Michelle) and Milan (Michelle), both of Lorain, Mike (Gina), of Bardstown, Kentucky; and daughter, Melanie (David) Tisler, of Lorain. He also leaves seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sisters, Violet Benedict and Anne Menich, both of Aliquippa. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Yovan and Danica (nee Latinovich) Radanovich; sister, Nadine Anderson; and brother, Peter Radanovich. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. A Pomen service will be conducted there at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church with Father Nektarije Tesanovic, pastor of the church officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Contributions in Mikes’ memory are encouraged to either St. George Serbian Orthodox Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. To share your memories and condolences with the Radanovich Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 22, 2019