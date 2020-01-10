|
Milan Kajganich passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at his home in Sheffield Village, surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years old. He was born July 17, 1931 in Lorain, moving to Sheffield Village in 1956. He was a graduate of Lorain High School, Ortner’s Commercial Flight School and attended Lorain County Community College. He worked as Assistant Superintendent at H.A. Stein, Inc. in Cleveland and Lorain, and then for USS/Kobe Steel in Lorain as a Shift Manager in Mobile Equipment Repair, retiring in 1995 after 26 years with the company. He returned to work as Plant Manager and Consultant for MilTec Resources’ Lorain Plant for five additional years. In retirement, Milan enjoyed making mischief for his wife. Milan served in the U.S. Army in occupied Japan and then on the front lines of the Korean War in the 7th Infantry Division, 32nd Infantry Regiment. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, U.N. Service Medal, Korean Defense Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, and a U.S. Presidential Unit Citation. He also served as Cadre for Armor Officers Candidate School at Fort Knox, KY. He was an aviation enthusiast, exceptional model builder and a private pilot. Milan was a member of the International Plastic Modelers’ Society for 40 years, the U.S. Air Force Museum Friends Program, as well as the U.S.S. Management Club and the N.R.A. He helped found “First Down,” a Down Syndrome resource group, as he was a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics. He was a lifelong member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Lorain. He is survived by his sons, Steve, of Boston, MA and David, of Los Angeles, CA; daughters, Lori (Dennis) Govich, of Elyria, Lisa Hawn, of Lorain and Diane, of Sheffield Village; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Darlene (nee Martincin); his parents, Stojan and Mildred; a sister, Katherine Stutzman; and a brother, Steve. Funeral service will be private. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 11, 2020