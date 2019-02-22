|
|
Mildred Ann Hawley (nee Darmafall), 90, of Manassas Park, passed on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Warrenton, Virginia.Born May 8, 1928 in Lorain, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Johanna Darmafall. Millie and her husband Gene raised their four children in Lorain, Ohio. She was an active leader in Girl Scouts and Boys Scouts, enjoyed camping, volunteered with youth swim teams and chaperoned teenage dances. She had retired as a medical receptionist. Moved to Virginia in her later years where she enjoyed reading, cross word puzzles and volunteering at a local Elementary School.She is survived by her daughters, Janis (David) Rice, Genie Hawley, and Lynn (Tobin) Hardwick; twelve grandchildren: Kimberly, Tracy, Robert, Jennifer, Jamie, Emily, Elizabeth, Katherine, Emily, Alex, Daniel, and Andrew; and eight great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Eugene Hawley; her son, Gilbert Hawley; two sisters, Jean and Joan; and brother, Frank.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 25 at Pierce Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family, please visit www.piercefh.com/obituaries .
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 24, 2019