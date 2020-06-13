Mildred C. “Millie” Pataky (nee Kosash), 100, of Lorain, died Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Kingston of Vermilion Nursing Home.She was born June 15, 1919 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident.Mildred attended the Northern Institute of Cosmetology. She owned and operated Millie’s Beauty Salon in Lorain for over 20 years retiring in 1979. She is survived by her children: Gilbert Pataky of Lorain and Elaine Pataky of New Castle, Delaware; grandchildren: Lisa Class, John Class, Heather (Elliott) Oberneder and Meredith (TJ) Patterson; great grandson, Alex Class and sister, Eileen Gerber of Avon Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Pataky; grandson, Gilbert Pataky and parents, John & Bertha Kosash (nee Bayus). The family will receive friends Tuesday June 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines that are displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.