Mildred "Millie" Josephine Arena, 100, of Sheffield Lake, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 after a short illness. Millie was born on June 6, 1920 in Buffalo, New York to the late Felix and Grace (nee Musceca) Federico. Millie was the last surviving sibling of eight; Frank, Dan, Rose, Lucy, Margie, Jimmy and John.Millie moved to Sheffield Lake from Buffalo in 1958 with her husband Joe, who worked at and retired from the Lorain Ford plant. Millie was the loving mother of four children: Joseph (Eileen) Arena, of Paris, Tennessee, Michael (Rebecca) Arena of Amherst, Ohio, Janice (Bob) Anderson of Westlake, Ohio, and James Arena of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She leaves behind six grandchildren; George, Michael, Krista, Nicholas, Michael, and Zach; and six great-grandchildren; Michael, Priscilla, George, Kyrsten, Tessa, and Andrew, all of whom will miss her dearly. Millie and Joe shared 68 loving years together before his death in 2010. Millie enjoyed gardening, cooking, doting on Joe, and spending time with her family and her neighbors. She was the "life of the party" and always left you with a smile. Millie was a lifelong parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church Parish in Sheffield Lake. Private entombment to take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Avon. (440) 933-3202 www.buschcares.com