Millard “Roy” Counts, 60, of Lorain County passed away on the morning of June 6, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1959, and was a graduate of Admiral King High class of 1978. Roy is preceded in death by his parents Marilyn and Frowdie Counts, as well as his brother Charles Counts. Roy is survived by his children, Jared (Melissa) Counts, Jesse Counts, Mary Counts, Justin Counts and Miranda Counts; Grandchildren Caleb and Liam Counts; Longtime companion Renee Kees; Sisters Susan (Rick) Wheeler, Carol (Larry) Moore, Karen Puskavitch, Brenda (William) Kerlin and Denise (Dean) Slusher.He loved to spend time on his boat and always maintained a youthful and jovial spirit. Roy was a typical Jack-of-all-trades man; his legacy of hard work and perseverance lives on with all those who knew him, as he will be missed by many. A graveside service will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, OH on June 13, 2020 at 12pm officiated by Pastor Mark Hebrebrand of House of Praise International Church, reception to follow for friends and family.



