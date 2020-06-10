Millard Roy Counts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard “Roy” Counts, 60, of Lorain County passed away on the morning of June 6, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1959, and was a graduate of Admiral King High class of 1978. Roy is preceded in death by his parents Marilyn and Frowdie Counts, as well as his brother Charles Counts. Roy is survived by his children, Jared (Melissa) Counts, Jesse Counts, Mary Counts, Justin Counts and Miranda Counts; Grandchildren Caleb and Liam Counts; Longtime companion Renee Kees; Sisters Susan (Rick) Wheeler, Carol (Larry) Moore, Karen Puskavitch, Brenda (William) Kerlin and Denise (Dean) Slusher.He loved to spend time on his boat and always maintained a youthful and jovial spirit. Roy was a typical Jack-of-all-trades man; his legacy of hard work and perseverance lives on with all those who knew him, as he will be missed by many. A graveside service will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, OH on June 13, 2020 at 12pm officiated by Pastor Mark Hebrebrand of House of Praise International Church, reception to follow for friends and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved