Milton "Butch" Beecher
Milton “Butch” Charles Beecher Milton “Butch” Charles Beecher, 87, of Fremont, IN, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN, after a sudden illness. He was born August 4, 1932, in Lorain, and had been a Fremont resident for the past five years, moving from Vermilion, OH. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The family suggests memorial contributions to Vermilion Salvation Army, P.O. Box 510, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.

Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
July 31, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
