Milton “Butch” Charles Beecher Milton “Butch” Charles Beecher, 87, of Fremont, IN, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN, after a sudden illness. He was born August 4, 1932, in Lorain, and had been a Fremont resident for the past five years, moving from Vermilion, OH. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The family suggests memorial contributions to Vermilion Salvation Army, P.O. Box 510, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com
