Milton "Butch" Charles Beecher, 87, of Fremont, IN, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN after a sudden illness. He was born August 4, 1932, in Lorain and had been a Fremont resident for the past five years, moving from Vermilion, OH. Butch served in the Naval Reserves. He worked as a Printing Pressman for Lorain Printing for 15 years and Lorain Product for 15 years as the supervisor of printing and a purchasing agent. He retired from Invacare, Elyria in 1991 after three years. He was a member of a Trinity Lutheran Church, Vermilion, and Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Salvation Army, Vermilion where he was a member of the advisory board. He enjoyed tennis, sailing, Kayaking, biking, running, snow skiing, and singing barbershop music. He often put others before himself and was also a regular blood donor. He is survived by his sons, Glen (JoAnn) Beecher of Fremont, IN and Kelly (Robin) Beecher of Watsonville, CA; grandchildren, Logan Bryan and Jackie Thiel; and his four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Jean (nee LeRoy) Beecher; his parents, Harold and Mary Alice (nee Stewart) Beecher; brothers, Harold, David, and Nelson Beecher; and his sister, Ruth Winlance. A graveside service will be announced at a later date at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The family suggests memorial contributions to Vermilion Salvation Army, P.O. Box 510, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com
