Milton "Milt" Dudash, 93 years of age, and a recent resident of Northbrook, Illinois, formerly of South Amherst, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, following a full and meaningful life. He was born September 17, 1926, in Amherst, Ohio, and raised in South Amherst, graduating from South Amherst High School. South Amherst had been his home for most of his life, until moving to Northbrook five years ago to be close to family. He enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He served in the South Pacific as a Petty Officer 2nd Class. He worked at Standard Oil before going to work at Centel Telephone Company for 38 years where he retired in 1988. One of his proudest accomplishments was building his own home in South Amherst. Milt was an avid reader and loved wood-working. He also loved cooking, baking, gardening, and the time he spent with his family. He was a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Nativity Church, V.F.W. #1662 Amherst, Ohio, and South Amherst American Legion. Survivors include his daughter, Andrea O’Brien (Tom) of Northbrook, IL; his grandchildren, Derek Dudash, Molly, and Macey O’Brien. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine "Gerrie" Dudash (nee: Limpach) on July 3, 2011; his son, Gary Dudash, 2012; and his parents, Andrew and Elizabeth (nee Martin); brothers, Andrew Jr., John, William; sisters, Mary and Mabel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 333 South Lake Street, South Amherst. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O’Connor, will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude (www.stjude.org) or Boys Town (www.boystown.org.) Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.