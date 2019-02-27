|
|
Minnie Lou Phillips (nee: Patrick), 75 years of age, and a resident of South Amherst, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Mercy Regional Center in Lorain, following a lengthy illness.
She was born September 21, 1943, in Willard, Ohio. Minnie was raised and married her husband, Clabern, in Williard. She had made her home in South Amherst for the last 55 years.
Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Minnie loved taking care of her home and loving on her family. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, card games with family, and knitting. Minnie also enjoyed going to garage sales.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Clabern Phillips; her sons, Clabern "Tobie" Phillips, Jr. (Rose), Charles Phillips (Vanessa) and her daughter, Cassie Phillips, all of South Amherst; her grandchildren, Amanda Phillips, Erin Phillips, Caitlin Bowen (Charles), and Charles Phillips II; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Bowen; her siblings, Richard Patrick, Wanda Dininger, Clarice Stephen, and Dorothy Back, all of Willard, and Vonda Phillips of South Amherst.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles and Harold Patrick, Thelma Phillips and Donna Patrick; and her parents, Garthel and Cassie Patrick (nee: Mills).
Friends may call Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m.. at the funeral home. Rev. Farrell Keith, pastor of Grace Baptist Church in South Amherst will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.
For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register:
www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 28, 2019