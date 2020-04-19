|
|
Mitchell Zunich, 93, of Avon, died Sunday April 19, 2020 at his home at St. Mary of the Woods Assisted Living in Avon.He was born May 10, 1926 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain County resident.Mitch served with the US Army during World War II in the 357th Regiment of the 90th Infantry Division. He participated in the battles of Rhineland and Central Europe and received the European-African-Middle-Eastern Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal and Occupation Medal for Germany. His division was awarded the Bronze Star and participated in the liberation of Flossenburg Concentration Camp.Mitch attended the Ohio State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He founded Mitchell Zunich & Co Certified Public Accountants retiring in 2001. Mitch was active in the community having served as an officer, president and board member of many organizations including the Lorain Rotary Club, Lorain Salvation Army, Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority, the City Bank Co, Lorain Family YMCA, Clearview School Board and St Vladimir Orthodox Seminary. He was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Lorain, the Serbian National Federation, the Ohio Society of CPAs and the AICPA.In 2017, Mitch traveled to Washington DC aboard the Honor Flight and was one of 13 World War II veterans to be honored for their service and tour the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. He is survived by his sons: Mitch Zunich of Cleveland and Rob (Eva) Zunich of Avon Lake; grandchildren: Neven, Dane, Rada & Mila Zunich and sister, Sophie Tyrin of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Violet M. Zunich (née Kobac) on Sept 7, 2014; infant son, Nick Zunich in 1959; parents, Nikola & Stanka Zunich (née Kunic); brothers: Demeter, George, Nick & Mike Zunich and sisters: Mildred Stamatis, Dorothy Kovan, Nellie Raynovich and Mary Zunich.Due to restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, private family funeral services will be held. Hieromonk Nektarije Tesanovic of St George Serbian Orthodox Church will preside with burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 3355 Grove Ave, Lorain, OH. 44055 or St. Vladimir Orthodox Theological Seminary, 575 Scarsdale Rd, Yonkers, NY. 10707.Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 20, 2020