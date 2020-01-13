|
In Monica's own words... How lucky am I to have lived such a beautiful, blessed life with a most magnificent husband, marvelous children, and fabulous family. Being given the opportunity to spend my days with the love of my life, Jack, was indeed, God’s way of smiling down at me. My wish is for everyone to be so lucky. As I reflect, there was a lot of smiling to be done. I was born in Youngstown, Ohio to the greatest parents ever, Joseph and Ergia Guarnieri, sandwiched in between an adored older sister and a now cherished impish younger brother (if the truth be told I was always jealous of him because he was mom’s favorite). I came of age in the 50’s and loved Rock and Roll, Elvis and doing the jitterbug with my sis. I was provided the opportunity to work with the children of St. Thomas School as Physical Education Director and then in a variety of administrative assistant positions, serving as the Superintendent’s secretary, the payroll clerk, and the Special Education administrative assistant in the Sheffield - Sheffield Lake School System. I loved to write, adored the movies, enjoyed going out to dinner with girlfriends, cherished a good laugh, and treasured traveling with my sis-- didn’t we have fun --but because of my unconditional love and unwavering devotion to them my most favorite thing to do in the whole wide world was to be with my family enjoying water activities, Sunday dinners, meatballs on a stick, whale watching, or just being with them --always with the kids off the deck, of course. The greatest joy in my life was having three amazing daughters, Angel (Jeff) Paul of Avon, OH, Anita (Steve) Kosman of Sheffield Lake, OH, Amy (Dave) Szable of Avon, OH; and one remarkable son, John (Teresa) Piskura of Lorain; 13 grandchildren, Benjamin, Cory (Jessica), Jessica, Maximilian (Kristin), Charlie (Sarah), Abraham, Samantha (Benn), Sara, John, Frederic, Andrew (Erica), Joseph, and Julia; and four of the cutest great-grandbabies you have ever seen, Finnigan, Harrison, Klara, and Adeline; a beloved sister, Diana (Don) Danko of Youngstown, OH; a treasured brother, Anthony (Diane) Guarnieri of Brookfield, OH; nieces, nephews, cousin to ”a lovely bunch of coconuts,” and a friend to many. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or the Columbus Chapter of the Red Cross, 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205. Funeral services will be held, Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle, 715 Harris Rd., Sheffield Lake, OH 44054. Burial to follow at St. Teresa Cemetery, Sheffield Lake, OH. Friends may call Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 14, 2020