Myrna Joyce Brooks (nee: Powell), 74 years of age, and a resident of Berlin Hts., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, November 25, 2019, at Avon Cleveland Clinic following a sudden illness.Mryna was born January 30, 1945, in Norfolk, Va. where she was raised and lived most of her life. Berlin Heights has been her home for the last six years.Myrna spent most of her life as a bookkeeper alongside her husband in their family business, Trinity Electric. She was also a deputy sheriff for the Virginia Beach Sheriff Department for 17 years. Myrna was a member of Church of the Open Door Vermilion Campus. She enjoyed flower gardening, vegetable gardening, and quilting. She had a special fondness for her pet cats, but treasured her husband and family above all.She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of fifty-five years, Charles "Charlie" Brooks; her son Dan (Denise) Brooks of Wakeman; her daughter Carol Faye (Jim) Brooks Ruhnke of Louisville, Ky.; her grandchildren Ryan Ruhnke, Christine "Chrissy" Ruhnke, Brooke Stanic; one great granddaughter Elizabeth Batley; and her sister Bonnie Bussjager of Newport News, Va.She was preceded in death by three siblings, and her parents Henry and Myrtle Powell (nee: Beasley).Friends may call Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at Church of the Open Door Vermilion Campus, 1230 Beechview, Vermilion, OH 44089.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Church of the Open Door Vermilion Campus, 1230 Beechview, Vermilion, OH 44089.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 27, 2019