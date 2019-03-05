|
|
Myron C. Landy, age 82, a lifelong resident of Lorain, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness.He was born on June 23, 1936 in Lorain, Ohio, to John and Audrey Landy.Myron served his country with the United States Army. He was a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne division of the Army and also served in the Military Police, something he was very proud of.He was employed as a wireman with Fruehauf Industries for 13 years. He then went on to finish his career at US Steel, retiring in 2001, after 30 years of service.Myron also was a volunteer Firefighter for the Sheffield Township Fire Department in the 1960’s. Myron enjoyed roller skating, jogging, and tinkering with computers. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his black labs were the love of his life.He is survived by his wife of 59 ½ years, Sharon (nee Headley) Landy; children, Gilbert (Beth Christen) Landy, Suzanne (Charles David) Vanover, Shelly Morgan, and Linda Fronek; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.Myron was preceded in death by his parents; and his nine siblings.The Landy family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Myron to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.Online condolences may be left for the family at:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 6, 2019